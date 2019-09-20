Gurugram: Safety certificate for lifts in Sec 33 society sought

cities

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 20:27 IST

Gurugram The electrical inspectorate on Friday directed the lift maintenance agency of Unitech The Residences in Sector 33 to submit a safety certificate for 11 elevators in the condominium to the department within 15 days.

The move comes after residents had complained to the department, on September 10, about repeated malfunctioning of the lifts that were allegedly posing a threat to their lives.

The meeting held in the residency’s clubhouse was attended by representatives of both Johnson Lifts and Unitech, and the residents. Representatives of Johnson alleged that Unitech had been delaying annual maintenance cost (AMC) payments, leading to delay in services. However, the Unitech spokesperson called the allegation baseless.

“Unitech and Johnson need to first resolve the AMC disputes between them. All pending or disputed bills should be marked to my office. I want the residents to provide a list of each issue being faced by them to Johnson so that they can work on it immediately,” said Manjula Puniyal, lift inspector, Gurugram.

The 24-acre residence currently has 28 elevators but only 11 fall under the annual maintenance cost (AMC). Based on the complaint of the RWA, the department had issued a notice to Unitech on September 13 to immediately issue safety certificates for the lifts, as per Haryana Lift and Escalator Act, 2008.

The president of the residents’ welfare association, Vikram Bishnoi, said that the society has seen at least 69 breakdowns in the 11 elevators in the last one month. “This number includes only the recorded breakdowns. There are several more issues that happen through the day that are minor and are often resolved by the guards. We have had residents stuck for over 15 minutes without light. The automatic rescue devices also don’t work at all times, so it takes a long time to open the gates,” he said.

Another resident alleged that the elevator in her block does not close smoothly. She alleged that in one instance, it closed over her arm causing a bruise that took a month to heal. A three-year-old girl was traumatised after she got stuck in the elevator alone without light and now refuses to get into elevators, she added.

Naveen Kumar, another resident, alleged that the towers of the society have only 14 floors, but there have been instances wherein the panel in the elevator displayed 18 floors.

At the end of the meeting, the representative for Johnson Lifts said, “We have decided to hold a meeting with Unitech over the disputed bills on Friday.”

A spokesperson for Unitech said, “We have no pending AMCs. We will discuss this in the meeting.”

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 20:27 IST