Gurugram: Sector 51’s Blossom II society makes sure residents spend minimum time outside

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:11 IST

Blossoms II residential society in Gurugram’s Sector 51 has taken several measures to combat the spread of Covid-19. With the 21-day nationwide lockdown in place to curb the spread of the virus, the residents say they have been complying with rules of temperature screening and hand washing at gates, social distancing and are staying at home to make sure their society remains infection free.

The society installed a wash basin at its main gate and has mandated all residents and staff to wash and sanitise their hands. Guards have also been equipped with infrared thermal thermometers to detect anyone with a high temperature.

“No outsiders are allowed inside. We have installed a wash basin and hand sanitisers have been provided,” said Amit Tyagi, president of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA). He added that skeletal staffs of 15 have been coming in for cleaning and upkeep on alternate days. “We try not to make them work for more than six hours,” said Tyagi.

The society, which has approximately 1,400 residents, also has a temple inside its perimeter. The temple for now is shut as no gatherings are being allowed. On alternate days, though, a resident volunteer cleans the temple.

The society has also formed a “think tank” of close to seven resident doctors to share information on latest developments surrounding the pandemic and also for advice on the best course of action to be taken to keep residents safe.

“All the doctors living in the society were roped in for this group. We keep sharing information on the group as we come across it. We also helped give shape to the measures to be taken inside the society,” said Dr Rita Prakash, an ENT surgeon who has been living here for the past five years.

She adds that having a group like this ensures residents are not in the dark on the latest development, which often leads to residents coming forward to help each other out. In one instance, she said the neighbours had come forward to cook for a resident who had undergone emergency surgery and was unable to do so. “It helps us manage the situation without letting people from outside get involved,” she said.

The group, from time to time, also shares lifestyle tips to best tackle the virus at home with habits such as healthy eating, workouts and yoga. Prakash adds that the group recently suggested that residents opt for vegetables like cabbage, mustard, cauliflower, broccoli and kale to keep themselves fit.

The society has a grocery store that has been catering to the essential item requirements of the residents; they place their orders ahead of visiting the store and get it delivered to their homes. Alternatively, residents visiting the store have been asked to prepare a list beforehand so as to cut down on time spent outside.

“At the grocery store, residents have to queue up, wait at the markings made six feet apart and ideally have a list ready. No resident is allowed to enter the store; they can read out the items from the list and the employees ready their order. This has been done to reduce as much contact as possible,” said Tyagi.

The shopkeeper of the store is also helping residents distribute home cooked meals to the underprivileged. Residents can cook meals as per their choice and pack them, and the packets are collected by him.

“My wife cooks the meal. It is usually rice or puri sabzi. One packet is a complete meal for an individual. We usually provide five to six packets. They get collected once a day by the storekeeper and are distributed by him to those in need,” said Nitin Sharma, a resident.

The society discourages residents taking morning or evening walks outside, unless they are to go out for essential needs. The RWA insists on minimum time spent outdoors.

“The symptoms are not shown by all. At the gate, we can screen for temperature but fever as a symptom is not displayed by a majority of cases. How do you know who has been infected by the virus and who hasn’t? In such a scenario, the best way is to limit time spent outside and contact. It is not safe to step out even if fresh air is good for your health,” said Dr Prakash.