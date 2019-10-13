Haryana assembly elections: Congress releases vision document for Panchkula

cities

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:04 IST

Ahead of the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, Congress candidate from Panchkula, Chander Mohan, on Saturday released his ‘vision document’ for the city.

The document has about 50 points related to various developmental works and projects for the city, including a law and a medical college, pink bus services for women and a 100-bed hospital in Barwala. Chander Mohan, who was speaking during a programme at his residence in Sector 8, said the vision document has been made ‘painstakingly’, keeping in mind the demands and desires of residents.

During the vision document release programme, the former deputy chief minister (CM) of Haryana reiterated his commitment to the people and desire to work for betterment of the city. “Women, youths and the poor have got special attention in the vision document. Safety of women takes top priority and a dedicated pink bus service for them along with ₹2,000 monthly health grant to below poverty line (BPL) women, are among the points mentioned in the document,” he said.

Relocation of Sector 23 dumping ground, conversion of city waste into organic manure using modern technology, removal of traffic bottlenecks and plying of inter-city buses are some of the other plans eyed by the Congress leader.

COLLEGES, FILM CITY ON LIST

The vision document released by him also includes establishing of a medical college, a law college and a state-of-the-art film city to nourish the creative young talents of the region. “Setting up a centrally air-conditioned library for the residents and establishing a start-up fund for the youths to give wings to their dreams, are some other points in our vision document,” he said.

Addressing the attendees, Chander Mohan also said that the poor should also have a roof over their heads, adding that he wants the slum dwellers to be given two-marla plots each. For the rural areas, establishing a 100-bed hospital with advanced facility in Barwala, orthopaedic and physiotherapy centres are on the to-do list.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 01:04 IST