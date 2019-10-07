Haryana polls: Shah, Yogi to campaign in Panchkula

cities

Oct 07, 2019

In a bid to bolster the campaign of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, who both are sitting MLAs, in the twin assembly constituencies of Panchkula and Kalka, Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath Yogi are expected to hold public rallies in the district.

Shah is expected to hold a rally in Panchkula on October 14 and Yogi will campaign in Kalka, likely on October 11.

Confirming that Shah and Yogi are part of the star campaigner list requested by the local unit, Panchkula BJP president Deepak Sharma said: “The dates of public rallies are yet to be confirmed. We are hopeful, the confirmation will come in a couple of days.”

Sunny Deol, Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur, is also expected to campaign in Panchkula.

Kalka assembly section was split into two constituencies – Kalka and Panchkula — in 2009.

In Panchkula, incumbent MLA Gian Chand Gupta from the BJP is pitted against Congress’s Chander Mohan, a former deputy chief minister. In the last elections, Gupta defeated Kulbhushan Goyal of the INLD (who recently joined the BJP) by around 44,000 votes.

In Kalka, BJP MLA Latika Sharma is taking on Pradeep Chaudhary of the Congress. In the previous election, Sharma had defeated Chaudhary by around 19,000 votes.

BJP leaders are expecting a tougher fight this time. “We are confident of winning both the seats comfortably but the dynamics of every election are different. This year, the Congress is banking on Chander Mohan. Chaudhary who lost the last elections on the INLD ticket is now in the Congress fold,” said a senior BJP leader, who didn’t want to be named.

Chander Mohan is contesting from the Panchkula constituency for the first time. He had four consecutive wins from the Kalka seat when it included Panchkula. Chaudhary had won from Kalka in 2009 on the INLD ticket.

