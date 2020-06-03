Health dept scam: Himachal Congress leaders seek resignation of CM Jai Ram Thakur

cities

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 20:08 IST

The Congress party’s Himachal unit has scaled up its attack on chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and his BJP government in state. Congress legislators, led by leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, met at Vidhan Sabha and passed a resolution demanding CM Jai Ram Thakur’s resignation.

All 21 legislators including former CM Virbhadra Singh, All India Congress Committee general secretary Asha Kumari, former Congress chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, senior legislators Harshwardhan Chauhan and Ram Lal Thakur were present at the meeting.

Congress alleged that the CM who holds the health portfolio as well has proved to be inept in handling the lockdown situation. They demanded the government to convene a special Vidhan Sabha session to discuss the Covid-19 crisis in state. The party legislators observed that the government failed at multiple fronts to handle the crisis whether it was death caused by the virus or arrangements at quarantine centres.

Congress alleged that the HP government failed to make appropriate arrangements for transportation of people stranded across India and people from outside states who were stuck in state amid lockdown.

“CM should explain what led to the resignation of party president Rajeev Bindal. Its Jai Ram Thakur who is at the helm of affairs and irregularities in purchase of medical equipments has come at a time when he holds the health department portfolio,” said Congress legislator Mukesh Agnihotri.

Congress demanded the HP government to issue white paper on the purchases made by different departments during its two-and-a-half-year tenure. They urged party workers to run statewide campaign to generate awareness among people on “the failure” of Himachal government on different fronts. Congress demanded the government to register cases under sedition against those involved in different scams. Congress also adopted a resolution castigating the government for fuel and ration price hike amid the ongoing crisis.