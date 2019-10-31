High drama as police dissuade kin from digging out Chhota Lalla’s remains

cities

High Drama was witnessed at the cemetery in Peeru Banda Mohalla of Salem Tabri after the kin of deceased gangster Vijay Sidhu alias Chhota Lalla went there to exhume his remains to protest against police inaction. Lalla’s kin alleged that police were not taking action against those accused of the gangster’s murder deliberately.

Police reached the cemetery and deterred them from digging out the remains. They pacified the protesters by saying that the main accused, Vishal, has been arrested and the others who have been accused will be held soon.

The kin retreated following the assurance from the police. Lalla’s wife Rishu Sidhu had said that she is giving the police two days to arrest the accused failing which she would exhume her husband’s remains in protest.

On Wednesday night, police arrested fire cracker trader Vishal, who is the main accused in the murder. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said that police have assured Lalla’s family that they will arrest all those who are accused in the murder.

When asked if anyone from Chhota Lalla’s gang has been arrested for extortion and robbery of the fire cracker trader, the ADCP said the matter is being investigated.

Chhota Lalla had been stabbed to death on the intervening night of October 20 and 21 in the grain market when he and his accomplices were allegedly extorting cash from fire cracker traders. In an altercation, the trader, Vishal with his accomplices allegedly killed Lalla.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said a special investigation team has been constituted to investigate if Vishal has murdered Chhota Lalla in self-defense and police has booked Lalla’s accomplices for extortion.

