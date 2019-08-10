Hindon canal road to be shut for 10 days from Sunday night

cities

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:50 IST

The Hindon canal road, a key link between Ghaziabad, east Delhi and Noida, will remain off bounds near Indirapuram from August 11 midnight to August 20 following directions from the Ghaziabad traffic police. The shutdown is to allow the construction of an overbridge over the Hindon canal near UP Gate.

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said they have started placing cemented girders for building the overbridge and hence need the Hindon canal road to be shut.

The canal road runs parallel to the Hindon canal from Vasundhara to UP Gate and takes commuters to East Delhi, Khoda and further into Noida. In an advisory, the Ghaziabad traffic police said the road would be shut till August 20.

“Any commuters using the canal road can take a left turn from the Gaur Green crossing and then take a U-turn to get on to NH-9. They can also use other service roads in Indirapuram to come to NH-9,” the advisory said.

The NHAI officials said the under-­construction overbridge is about 210 metres long.

“The usual traffic on NH-9 will continue to ply normally with the help of an existing overbridge,” project director (NHAI), RP Singh, said.

“The overbridge is one of the three new major structures under phase 2 of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway project. The other two structures include another overbridge and a flyover. The other overbridge is already complete and is built over the Hindon near Pratap Vihar. The third major structure is a flyover and is presently under construction at Lal Kuan,” he added.

The work on the top portion of the flyover is pending. Once the work on it starts, we will need about to shut the road below the flyover for a week or to complete the flyover, Singh said.

Phase 2 of the DME extends from UP Gate to Dasna over a stretch of 19.2km and is pegged to cost Rs 1,989 crore. While NHAI is trying to open a 10km stretch— from UP Gate to Vijay Nagar— by August-end, the entire stretch is likely to become operational by December 2019.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 23:50 IST