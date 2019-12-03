Hinjewadi IT firm’s receptionist found dead on premises by security staff

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 20:49 IST

PUNE A man working as a receptionist at a major IT firm in Hinjewadi was found dead on Tuesday morning by the firm’s security staff. The man, identified as Kapil Vitekar, 39, is a resident of Undri, Pune.

“His office is on the third floor, but he was found on the sixth floor by the security staff of the company. There was string around his neck and it was tightened,” said senior police inspector Yashwant Gavari of Hinjewadi police station.

Married for the past 15 years, Vitekar lived with his wife in Undri, according to police.

He suffered a fracture in his neck bone around a month ago, due to which he had to take medical leave for 15 days. The couple did not have any children.

“He came to office on Friday to submit some documents related to his condition and then, he came to office on Tuesday,” said senior PI Gavari.

An accidental death report has been registered at Hinejwadi police station. Police are recording statements of company representatives in the matter.