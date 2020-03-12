HP cabinet ministers spent ₹1.19 crore on TA/ DA in two years

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 21:54 IST

The state government spent ₹1.19 crore on tour allowances (TA), medical reimbursement (MR) and dearness allowance (DA) of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and his cabinet colleagues during the last two years (2018-19 and 2019-20 upto January 31, 2020).

This was stated by the CM in a written reply to a question raised by Communist Party of India (CPI M) legislator from Theog Rakesh Singha.

Irrigation and public health minister Mahender Singh has claimed a total of ₹20, 51,441 in last two years, which includes ₹11,70, 540 TA and 8, 80, 901 DA. However, Singh did not claim any medical reimbursement.

Urban development minister Sarveen Chaudhary has claimed the second highest amount which is ₹13, 92,058 that includes ₹4, 80,720 TA, 8, 35,200 DA and ₹76,138 MR.

Rural development minister Virender Kanwar has claimed ₹11, 72,931 which includes ₹4, 08,199 RA, ₹6,96,600 DA and ₹68,132 MR and former health minister and current assembly speaker Vipin Singh Parmar has claimed ₹ 11, 31266 that includes ₹4,10,045 TA, ₹6,34,050 DA and ₹87,171 MR.

Industries minister Bikram Singh has claimed ₹10, 39,889 including ₹2, 29,489 TA and ₹8, 10,400 DA. However, he did not claim any medical reimbursement.

Former food and civil supply minister and Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor had claimed ₹9, 32,774 including ₹3, 05,913 TA, ₹5, 83,200 DA and ₹43,661 MR.

Social justice and empowerment minister Rajiv Saizal has claimed ₹ 9, 07,199 which includes ₹ 91,799 TA, ₹8, 15,400 DA while his medical reimbursements were nil. Agriculture minister Ram Lal Markanda claimed ₹7, 48,923 including ₹42,873 TA and ₹7,06,050 DA while his medical reimbursement was nil.

Education minister Suresh Bhardwaj claimed ₹6, 70,810 including ₹3, 22,650 DA and ₹3, 48,160 MR, While his TA was nil.

The chief minister claimed ₹6, 08,037 including ₹1, 12,137 TA and ₹4, 95,900 DA. His medical reimbursements were nil. Former power minister and MLA Anil Sharma had claimed ₹5, 48,205 including ₹48,504 TA, ₹4,68,000 DA and ₹31,701 MR.