HP to release undertrials on temporary bail

cities

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 21:54 IST

A spokesperson of the state government said on Sunday that in compliance to the directions of the Supreme Court, a high-powered committee headed by Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, who is also executive chairman of State Legal Services Authority has resolved to give temporary bail to the undertrials for a maximum period of three months.

He said that the Committee in its meeting decided that temporary bail will be only given to the Himachal Pradesh undertrials, who are first time offenders, facing trial for offences punishable up to seven years and are in the custody for last three months or more.

“The decision of temporary release of prisoners has been taken to ensure social distancing and to avoid spread of COVID-19 virus,” said the government spokesperson.

He said that district magistrates and superintendents of police will make arrangements for transfer of prisoners to their respective places.

Prisoners will be released only after proper medical examination by the jail authority and will ensure that the policy of the state government regarding complete lockdown is not violated.

Application for temporary bail may be filed online to prevent gathering in masses in the courts or government offices.

The release of undertrials from outside the state or foreigners has not been considered in view of the national lockdown.

Centre releases ₹174.76 crore for HP under PMKSNY

The Government of India has released an amount of ₹174.76 crore to the beneficiaries of Himachal Pradesh under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, said a government spokeperson. The amount has been released to the farmers to assist them in view of situation of lockdown due to Covid-19.

The Government of India has released fifth financial installment of ₹ 2000 to each farmer in advance which is due from April 2020 for the period April to July 2020. The total number of beneficiary farmers under the scheme is 5, 50, 713 and total advance amount released to them is ₹ 110.14 crore.