I gave 12 lakh jobs, how many did you in 10 yrs, CM asks SAD

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:10 IST

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday came out with a data to prove his claim on employment generation in the state and said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) should apologise for misleading the people with their brazen, baseless and unfounded lies.

On Thursday, the SAD asked the CM to prove his claim of providing 11 lakh jobs to youth in Punjab or apologise for telling a lie.

“Actually, the figure for jobs generated since April 1, 2017, is higher than the 11 lakh ‘mouthed’ by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal while campaigning in Delhi,” Amarinder said in a statement.

As per the official data available, the number of government jobs generated from April 1, 2017, to December 31, 2019, was 57,905. Besides, 3,96,775 youths were given jobs under the private placement and another 7,61,289 by the state government in the self-employment category, he added.

Attacking Sukhbir, who had questioned Amarinder’s claims, the CM said the SAD chief and his bunch of ignorant party colleagues had absolutely no clue what was happening in Punjab. “In their perpetual haste to react to every word uttered by him (chief minister), they had become habitual of putting their foot in their mouth at the drop of the hat, without checking the veracity of their comments,” he said.

“And for the convenience of Sukhbir and company, let me tell them that these figures total up to 12,15,969, which was considerably higher than 11 lakh he had earlier mentioned, off the cuff, during the Delhi campaign,” said the CM. This, said Amarinder, was in addition to the 20,21,568 households given employment under the MGNREGA scheme, which translated into a whopping 648.26 lakh mandays.

Challenging the Akalis to release the figures for employment in the 10 years of their misrule, the CM said his government had already done more in three years than they had delivered in a decade, on every important parameter.