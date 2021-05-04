IND USA
The injection, which is used in the treatment of Covid-19, is in high demand, leading to an increase in cases of black marketing.(File photo)
indore news

6,000 vials of Remdesivir arrive in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Of the batch of 6,000 vials, 1,056 were reserved for Indore and 1,104 have been dispatched to Bhopal, a senior official said. At least 960 vials will be sent to Jabalpur, 576 to Sagar and 768 each to Gwalior, Ujjain and Rewa divisions of the state, he said.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Indore
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 10:43 PM IST

At least 6,000 vials of Remdesivir injections arrived here on Tuesday, of which a major portion was sent to divisional headquarters of Madhya Pradesh for further distribution amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a senior official said.

Of the batch of 6,000 vials, 1,056 were reserved for Indore and 1,104 have been dispatched to Bhopal, the official said. At least 960 vials will be sent to Jabalpur, 576 to Sagar and 768 each to Gwalior, Ujjain and Rewa divisions of the state, he said.

The state government has deployed its aircraft and helicopter for transporting Remdesivir injections to the divisional headquarters in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The injection, which is used in the treatment of Covid-19, is in high demand, leading to an increase in cases of black marketing. Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 12,236 COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths.

