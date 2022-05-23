Covid-19: MP sees 32 cases, no death; active tally now 275
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,243 on Monday after the detection of 32 cases, while the fatality count stood unchanged at 10,735, an official said.
The positivity rate was 0.5 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,31,233, leaving the state with 275 active cases, the official informed.
With 6,037 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,47,111, he added.
A government release said 11,85,76,340 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 55,301 on Monday.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,243, new cases 32, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,31,233, active cases 275, number of tests so far 2,92,47,111.
-
Department of Posts releases special cover on 3 GI products of Varanasi
The Department of Posts released three special covers along with cancellation on Geographical Indications products of Varanasi — Banaras Zardozi, Banaras hand block prints and Banaras wood carvings. It was released by the postmaster general of Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav along with Bhaskar Khulbe, former advisor to the Prime Minister and GI expert, Padma Shri Dr Rajni Kanth, at Head Post Office, Varanasi on Monday.
-
VTI students sensitised on protecting biodiversity
As part of ongoing Prithvi Utsav, Prithvi Innovations celebrated International Biodiversity Day on May 22 and World Turtle Day on May 23 with the students and faculty members of Vocational Training Institute, Chatemeel, in association with Uttar Pradesh State Biodiversity Board and Department of Forest, Lucknow.
-
Some TB testing kits recalled over result accuracy doubts
Consumables/kits for testing samples of TB patients via Truenat machines of five different batches have been recalled from centres across Uttar Pradesh after the firm manufacturing them said “they might give faulty results”. Dr Santosh Gupta joint director (Tuberculosis) issued a circular to all additional directors and district tuberculosis control officer to ensure kits/consumables of these five particular batches were returned.
-
Kejriwal extends ‘warm welcome’ to new Delhi lieutenant governor, praises ex-LG
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday extended a 'warm welcome' to the new lieutenant governor of the Union territory, Vinai Kumar Saxena, shortly after the latter was appointed to the post by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor also extended his best wishes to Saxena's predecessor, Anil Baijal.
-
Punjab Congress chief Warring dares Jakhar to contest Sangrur LS bypoll
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday dared former chief Sunil Jakhar, who recently left the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, to contest the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll. The Sangrur Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann relinquished it on winning the assembly elections and becoming the Punjab chief minister.
