Home / Cities / Indore News / Covid-19: MP sees 32 cases, no death; active tally now 275
indore news

Covid-19: MP sees 32 cases, no death; active tally now 275

The positivity rate was 0.5 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,31,233, leaving the state with 275 active cases, the official informed.
With 6,037 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,47,111.
With 6,037 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,47,111.
Published on May 23, 2022 10:08 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,243 on Monday after the detection of 32 cases, while the fatality count stood unchanged at 10,735, an official said.

The positivity rate was 0.5 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,31,233, leaving the state with 275 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,037 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,47,111, he added.

A government release said 11,85,76,340 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 55,301 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,243, new cases 32, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,31,233, active cases 275, number of tests so far 2,92,47,111. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus covid-19
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The department of posts has so far released 11 special covers on GI products related to Varanasi. (Pic for representation)

    Department of Posts releases special cover on 3 GI products of Varanasi

    The Department of Posts released three special covers along with cancellation on Geographical Indications products of Varanasi — Banaras Zardozi, Banaras hand block prints and Banaras wood carvings. It was released by the postmaster general of Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav along with Bhaskar Khulbe, former advisor to the Prime Minister and GI expert, Padma Shri Dr Rajni Kanth, at Head Post Office, Varanasi on Monday.

  • International Biodiversity Day and World Turtle Day being celebrated with the students and faculty members of Vocational Training Institute on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

    VTI students sensitised on protecting biodiversity

    As part of ongoing Prithvi Utsav, Prithvi Innovations celebrated International Biodiversity Day on May 22 and World Turtle Day on May 23 with the students and faculty members of Vocational Training Institute, Chatemeel, in association with Uttar Pradesh State Biodiversity Board and Department of Forest, Lucknow.

  • The consumables/kits from five specific batches of both Truenat TB chips and Truenat MTB chips have been recalled. (pic for representation)

    Some TB testing kits recalled over result accuracy doubts

    Consumables/kits for testing samples of TB patients via Truenat machines of five different batches have been recalled from centres across Uttar Pradesh after the firm manufacturing them said “they might give faulty results”. Dr Santosh Gupta joint director (Tuberculosis) issued a circular to all additional directors and district tuberculosis control officer to ensure kits/consumables of these five particular batches were returned.

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

    Kejriwal extends ‘warm welcome’ to new Delhi lieutenant governor, praises ex-LG 

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday extended a 'warm welcome' to the new lieutenant governor of the Union territory, Vinai Kumar Saxena, shortly after the latter was appointed to the post by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor also extended his best wishes to Saxena's predecessor, Anil Baijal.

  • Addressing a gathering of party workers at Faridkot, Warring said if Sunil Jakhar enters the fray from the BJP, even he will contest the Sangrur bypoll.

    Punjab Congress chief Warring dares Jakhar to contest Sangrur LS bypoll

    Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday dared former chief Sunil Jakhar, who recently left the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, to contest the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll. The Sangrur Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann relinquished it on winning the assembly elections and becoming the Punjab chief minister.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out