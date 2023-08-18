Home / Cities / Indore News / Fight over dog leads to shooting; bank guards kills two, injures six in MP's Indore

Fight over dog leads to shooting; bank guards kills two, injures six in MP's Indore

ByHT News Desk
Aug 18, 2023 09:57 AM IST

A security guard of a bank killed two persons and injured six others after an argument over pet dogs in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

Two persons were killed and six people sustained injuries when a security guard of a bank opened fire on some of his neighbours after an argument over pet dogs in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The accused, identified as Rajpal Rajawat, resides in the Krishna Bagh colony of the city.

The victims, Vimal and Rahul.
The victims, Vimal and Rahul.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Khajrana police station) Amarinder Singh said the incident took place around 10:30pm on Thursday. Rajawat was walking his pet dog when Vimal, a resident of the area, threw a stone at the dog. This led to a heated argument between them.

“As the argument escalated Rajawat went to the roof of his house and fired in the air and then at people standing below,” Singh said. Rahul and Vimal died on the spot.

After the incident, panic gripped in the area and the family members of Rahul and Vimal came out in large numbers when Jyoti, Lalit, Kamal, Mohit and Seema got injured by the bullet pellets. The DCP said a total of six persons were injured.

“Eight persons received the gunshots among whom two persons, namely Rahul and Vimal died on the spot. Six of them sustained injuries who are undergoing treatment at a hospital,” the DCP said.

The accused has been arrested and his gun was seized, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased are brother-in-law in a relationship. Vimal has a salon in Nipania and married Rahul's sister Aarti eight years ago. He also has two daughters. Rahul works at a private company in Lasudia area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out