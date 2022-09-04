Indore to soon start working 24X7 to facilitate IT, BPO sectors and start-ups
Local administration held a meeting with police officials, business establishments and elected representatives on Saturday in Indore to discuss the roadmap for opening of such activities in certain areas of the state's biggest city.
The Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh is all set to open round-the-clock working activities in areas around the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridors to attract investment especially in the Information Technology sector, an official said.
Efforts are being made to start this within a week, he said. Local administration held a meeting with police officials, business establishments and elected representatives on Saturday in Indore to discuss the roadmap for opening of such activities in certain areas of the state's biggest city.
After the meeting, Indore collector Manish Singh told reporters that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had in a workshop announced to make Indore the start-up capital of the state. "It was suggested to open round-the-clock working not only to support IT companies, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) establishments, but also to strengthen the city economy. The CM had issued directives to work in this direction,” he said.
The issue was delayed due to elections, but now it has been decided to open round-the-clock activities around the BRTS corridor in a phased manner and later other big squares will be included, the collector said. Initially, the activities that need to be regulated include increased security and ensuring the movement of public transport, he said.
There will be a "negative" list of activities like bars, liquor shops which will not be allowed in such areas, the official said. The administration is initially going to allow all activities except those in the negative list, but the barred activities will be updated as and when required in accordance with the circumstances, he said.
A portal will be developed so that the outlets which want to run round-the-clock activities can register themselves. It has been decided that economic activities like food zones and other commercial activities up to 100 metres on both sides of the BRTS will be allowed, he said.
“Efforts are being made to implement this decision within seven days,” he said. Singh said initially, the commercial establishments will take decisions according to their financial feasibility, but the administration is going to allow several activities.
The public transport will be operated at a lower frequency as BRTS connects the city's IT hub and areas where students, who study late in the night, reside, he said.
The orders on these activities will specifically allow 24X7 operations of the IT companies and BPOs, he said, adding that many of them are doing so as of now. The population of Indore is estimated to have grown to more than 30 lakh now. According to the 2011 census, the population of Indore was 19.94 lakh.
-
CBI raids houses of TMC legislator, municipality chairman in chit fund scam
The Central Bureau of Investigation raided the houses of a Trinamool Congress legislator and a civic body chairman in connection with its probe into a chit fund scam in West Bengal on Sunday, officials said. CBI officials said that raids were conducted at the houses of chairman of Kanchrapara municipality, TMC MLA of Bijpur in North 24 Parganas and Kamal Adhikary, Subodh Adhikary. Subodh and Kamal are brothers. The case dates back to 2014.
-
Now, Delhi metro stations to have liquor stores. Details here
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has issued licences for built-up shops on commercial terms to the Delhi Consumers' Cooperative Wholesale Store Ltd to open liquor stores at over half a dozen metro stations, officials said. These stations include – Badarpur, Dwarka, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden and Mundka, a senior Excise department officer told news agency PTI. The DMRC was being approached to get permission to open government-authorised liquor shops at other stations, he said.
-
Maharashtra pregnant woman carried to hospital in bedsheet; Baby dies on way
A new born infant died after a 32-year-old tribal woman from Dharmipada, Dhigashi village in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi gave birth while being carried to the health centre in a bedsheet due to lack of an access road in the village, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The villagers have been demanding an access road in the village for the last 10 years. However, their demands were not met.
-
₹225 crore loss in B'luru IT firms as employees stuck in traffic for 5 hours
Bengaluru IT companies suffered a lost of Rs 225 crore on August 30 as their employees were stuck in the traffic for around five hours, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association has written to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. The poor infrastructure of the ORR has now reached a crisis level, they said in the letter. The association has also feared that the companies might seek an alternative destination if the situation remains the same.
-
1 dead, 5 stranded in Chhitkul while trekking in Uttarakhand
Five people including two trekkers and three porters were stranded on Saturday in Chhitkul region of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur while trekking from Khimloga pass in Uttarakhand towards Himachal. The Disaster Management authority of Himachal Pradesh has confirmed the death of one trekker. It has been reported that one of the three trackers and three of the six porters have reached Chitkul.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics