Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.93 °C, check weather forecast for December 22, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on December 22, 2024 here.

The temperature in Indore today, on December 22, 2024, is 23.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.93 °C and 25.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.42 °C and 25.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 156.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Indore weather update on December 22, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 23, 202423.80Sky is clear
December 24, 202422.29Overcast clouds
December 25, 202424.37Scattered clouds
December 26, 202425.01Sky is clear
December 27, 202425.85Scattered clouds
December 28, 202425.09Heavy intensity rain
December 29, 202421.83Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.5 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata22.79 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.57 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru25.12 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad25.48 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad24.36 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.0 °C Scattered clouds

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
