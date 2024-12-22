Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.93 °C, check weather forecast for December 22, 2024
Dec 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on December 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on December 22, 2024, is 23.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.93 °C and 25.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.42 °C and 25.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 156.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 23, 2024
|23.80
|Sky is clear
|December 24, 2024
|22.29
|Overcast clouds
|December 25, 2024
|24.37
|Scattered clouds
|December 26, 2024
|25.01
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|25.85
|Scattered clouds
|December 28, 2024
|25.09
|Heavy intensity rain
|December 29, 2024
|21.83
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024
