Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.93 °C, check weather forecast for December 22, 2024





Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.42 °C and 25.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Indore today stands at 156.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 23, 2024 23.80 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 22.29 Overcast clouds December 25, 2024 24.37 Scattered clouds December 26, 2024 25.01 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 25.85 Scattered clouds December 28, 2024 25.09 Heavy intensity rain December 29, 2024 21.83 Moderate rain

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.57 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.12 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.48 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.36 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.0 °C Scattered clouds

