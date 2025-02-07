Indore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 7, 2025

The temperature in Indore today, on February 7, 2025, is 20.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.1 °C and 26.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:18 PM. Indore weather update on February 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 8, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.96 °C and 29.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 149.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 8, 2025 20.88 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 25.13 Few clouds February 10, 2025 28.81 Scattered clouds February 11, 2025 30.86 Scattered clouds February 12, 2025 29.75 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 28.45 Sky is clear February 14, 2025 27.48 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 7, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.17 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 24.4 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.14 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 24.91 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.11 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.43 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.02 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



