Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.1 °C, check weather forecast for July 15, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on July 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on July 15, 2024, is 30.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.1 °C and 32.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.64 °C and 32.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.1 °C and 32.04 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 15, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 16, 2024
|30.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 17, 2024
|24.66 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 18, 2024
|25.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 19, 2024
|23.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 20, 2024
|27.66 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|24.65 °C
|Light rain
|July 22, 2024
|23.76 °C
|Overcast clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|28.49 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|20.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.18 °C
|Light rain
