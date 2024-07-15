Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.1 °C, check weather forecast for July 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 16, 2024 30.99 °C Moderate rain July 17, 2024 24.66 °C Heavy intensity rain July 18, 2024 25.81 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 23.35 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 27.66 °C Light rain July 21, 2024 24.65 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 23.76 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.64 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.49 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.66 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.14 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.18 °C Light rain

The temperature in Indore today, on July 15, 2024, is 30.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.1 °C and 32.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.64 °C and 32.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.With temperatures ranging between 24.1 °C and 32.04 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 15, 2024

