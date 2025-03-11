Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.1 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025

The temperature in Indore today, on March 11, 2025, is 33.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.1 °C and 36.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 06:34 PM. Indore weather update on March 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.39 °C and 37.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.1 °C and 36.35 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 98.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 12, 2025 33.61 Sky is clear March 13, 2025 36.09 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 35.00 Sky is clear March 15, 2025 33.80 Sky is clear March 16, 2025 33.31 Sky is clear March 17, 2025 31.59 Sky is clear March 18, 2025 32.06 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 31.33 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 30.87 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.82 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 29.03 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.3 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 37.22 °C Few clouds Delhi 31.42 °C Scattered clouds



