Madhya Pradesh: Bodies of couple, children found; police recover suicide note
Amit Yadav (35), was employed with a private telecom company. Suicide note revealed that the family was struggling to repay loan taken through online mode.
A couple and their two children were found dead at their home in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. Police found a suicide note stating the head of the family was unable to repay the loan he had taken from a company through online mode, an official said.
While Amit Yadav (35), employed with a private telecom company, was found hanging, the bodies of his wife Tina (30), three-year-old daughter Yana and one-year-old son Divyansh were found lying on the floor in a room, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dharmendra Singh Bhadoriya.
"The door of Yadav's house was locked from inside and police had to break it open to gain entry inside," he said. Prima facie, Yadav died of hanging while three others died of poisoning, another official said.
The exact cause of their death will be known after postmortem, the official said. Yadav's family members returned to their Indore home on Monday night after visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple in nearby Ujjain, he added.
