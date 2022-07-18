MP bus accident: Bus falls off Khalghat Sanjay Setu bridge into Narmada river, rescue ops on | Video
- MP bus accident: The incident happened on the Khalghat Sanjay Setu bridge in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. There were around 40 people inside, home minister Narottam Mishra said.
At least 13 people were killed Monday morning after the bus in which they were travelling crashed through the barrier of the Khalghat Sanjay Setu bridge spanning the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. The bus fell more than 100 feet into the river.
The bus was heading towards Pune from Indore when it lost control and broke through the barrier. There were around 40 people inside, home minister Narottam Mishra was quoted by news agency ANI. Fifteen people have been rescued so far.
A video round rounds on social media platforms showed the bus sunk to the bottom of Narmada river as locals and officials try to rescue people onboard.
Watch:
After hours of efforts, the bus was pulled out of the river using heavy machinery. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said rescue operation is still going on.
The chief minister has also given instructions to send personnel from the state disaster response force (SDRF) and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured.
Maharashtra CM Shinde orders MSRTC to provide ₹10 lakh ex gratia
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has instructed Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), to provide ex gratia of 10 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased in the bus accident in Narmada river, the chief minister's office said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took cognizance of the accident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the PM national relief fund.
“The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected,” he tweeted earlier.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also condoled the incident. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, “Deeply saddened to know that many lives have been lost when a bus fell into the Narmada river in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong to bear this loss. Wish and pray those missing can be saved.”
