Indore district collector Manish Singh said the administration has recorded 1,115 such cases so far. (Representational photo)
indore news

Over 1,000 children in Indore district suffer from acute malnutrition: Report

The district officials are considering admitting the children with acute malnutrition cases to Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 10:29 PM IST

Over 1,000 children in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district are suffering from acute malnutrition, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, quoting district and health officials.

Indore district collector Manish Singh said the administration has recorded 1,115 such cases, so far.

"There are 1,115 such children. We will bring them out of malnutrition in three months and take steps to prevent this trend in future," Singh said.

The district administration informed the officials held a series of meetings to address the issue, and considering options to shift the children suffering from grade 3 or 4 malnutrition to Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre.

Indore chief medical officer BS Setya informed that the cases of child malnutrition are more prevalent in rural areas of the district.

“Children of Grade 3 or 4 malnutrition can be shifted to Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre. Malnutrition is generally more in rural areas. It will be brought under control,” Setya was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Nutrition Rehabilitation Center is a health facility where children with severe acute malnutrition are admitted and managed.

