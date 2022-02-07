Two booked for sending obscene messages, videos to Pragya Thakur

Two unidentified people were on Monday booked for sending obscene messages and videos to Pragya Singh Thakur, a member of Parliament from Bhopal.

A police officer said Thakur filed a complaint saying she received an objectionable video call from an unidentified number. “Thakur disconnected the call and later she received an obscene video and message from a different number and also a message threatening to defame her by circulating the video on social media,” said inspector Chain Singh Raghuvanshi.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 354 (sexual harassment), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Thakur said the call and videos were part of a conspiracy to defame her and spoil her image.

Police said they were trying to identify the accused.

