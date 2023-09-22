World Car-Free Day: Madhya Pradesh's Indore goes car-free to mark annual day

Madhya Pradesh's Indore marked World Car-Free Day on Friday as a number of prominent figures, including judges from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the city's mayor, and bureaucrats, chose to forgo their cars in favour of two-wheelers or public transportation. Car-free days are a massive opportunity for cities to realize how much pollution affects our lives. (Representative Photo)

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava urged Indore's residents to join in observing World Car-Free Day, particularly given the city's distinction as the cleanest in the nation, reported news agency PTI. In a notable display of leading by example, Bhargava was spotted using an electric bike and relying on public transit, a move that garnered attention.

Addressing reporters, the mayor emphasized the importance of their call to action, saying, "We had encouraged both ordinary citizens and prominent individuals to embrace World Car-Free Day as a means to protect the environment and alleviate the congestion on the city's roads."

Recognizing the challenges posed by rapid urbanization, he stressed that using public transportation for daily commutes was the need of the hour.

While the mayor's appeal received mixed responses, with some individuals still driving cars given the rainy conditions in the city, the event underscored the growing awareness of the importance of reducing car usage for environmental and traffic management purposes.

According to the UN, the event highlights the numerous benefits of going car-free to citizens—including reduced air pollution and the promotion of walking and cycling in a safer environment.

Car-free days are a massive opportunity for cities to realize how much pollution affects our lives. Vehicle emissions are one of the main sources of outdoor air pollution, particularly in cities, the global agency noted.

(With PTI inputs)