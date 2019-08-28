It is Left vs ABVP as JNU declares candidates for students polls

cities

Aug 28, 2019

New Delhi

The scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, high fee structure for engineering and MBA courses and curbs on freedom of speech and expression at the campus are some of the main issues on which the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections, scheduled for September 6, will be contested.

The university’s election committee on Wednesday announced all the candidates who will be in fray. All the four Left leaning students’ groups active on campus — All India Students Association (AISA), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), Students Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) — have again joined hands to contest against the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The Left unity has fielded Aishe Ghosh of SFI for the presidential post, Saket Moon of DSF for the vice president’s post, Satish Chandra Yadav of AISA for general secretary and Mohammad Danish of AISF for the post of joint secretary. “The united Left in JNU will fight against the constant attacks on minorities and Dalits under the incumbent government. We will also fight against the privatisation of the government universities and colleges and demand a decrease in the fee structure for MBA and engineering students at JNU,” said Ghosh.

Congress’ students-wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), whose vote share has gone down considerably in JNSUSU elections in the last few years, will contest only on the presidential post this year. NSUI’s presidential candidate Prashant Kumar said this was was part of the students group’s strategy. “We have decided to contest only on one position and support the progressive group on other posts. We are not supporting the Left-unity and the ABVP,” he said. In 2017, NSUI’s vote share iin the JNUSU polls was less than that of the NOTA (None of the above) option.

The Ambedkarite organisation — Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) — which has emerged as the third major contender in the last two years, has fielded two candidates for the posts of the president and the general secretary.

Rashtriya Janata Dal‘s (RJD) student wing, which had made a debut in JNUSU elections last year, is also contending for the top two posts — president and vice president. Raghavendra Mishra, an independent candidate, is also contenting for the presidential post.

This year, the JNUSU elections will witness a direct fight between the Left-unity and the ABVP. These are the only two groups contesting on all the four posts. ABVP’s presidential candidate Manish Jangid said that the group is expecting to sweep the JNUSU panel this time. “JNU students are with us. We have got so much work done while sitting out of the union. The last Left-unity union could not even get themselves notified throughout the year,” he said.

