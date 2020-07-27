J&K: FIR lodged against former BJP minister, 4 others in land encroachment case

cities

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:00 IST

Police on Monday registered an FIR at Vijaypur police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district against former BJP minister, his two brothers and two other relatives in a land encroachment case.

A senior police officer said former BJP minister Chander Prakash Ganga and his brothers were booked in a land encroachment case. Ganga was former industries minister in the PDP-BJP government.

He said the complainant Satish Sharma of Kathua’s Ramkot named five people including Vidhya Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Jai Kumar Sharma, Suraj Parkash Sharma and Chander Parkash Ganga.

“In a written complaint, Satish Sharma stated that he had purchased some land in Salmeri village of Vijaypur tehsil. The five accused came with a JCB and destroyed all the fencing of his land that was covered with poles and wire etc,” the officer said.

A case under sections 447, 427, 378, 506, 34 of the IPC has been registered.