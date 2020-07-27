e-paper
Home / Cities / J&K: FIR lodged against former BJP minister, 4 others in land encroachment case

J&K: FIR lodged against former BJP minister, 4 others in land encroachment case

A senior police officer said former BJP minister Chander Prakash Ganga and his brothers were booked in a land encroachment case. Ganga was former industries minister in the PDP-BJP government.

cities Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Police on Monday registered an FIR at Vijaypur police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district against former BJP minister, his two brothers and two other relatives in a land encroachment case.

He said the complainant Satish Sharma of Kathua’s Ramkot named five people including Vidhya Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Jai Kumar Sharma, Suraj Parkash Sharma and Chander Parkash Ganga.

“In a written complaint, Satish Sharma stated that he had purchased some land in Salmeri village of Vijaypur tehsil. The five accused came with a JCB and destroyed all the fencing of his land that was covered with poles and wire etc,” the officer said.

A case under sections 447, 427, 378, 506, 34 of the IPC has been registered.

