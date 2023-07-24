32-year-old prisoner dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Barmer district: Police

A 32-year-old prisoner accused in an arms act case allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Barmer district late on Saturday night, police said. The deceased, Rawat Nath, was a resident of Mokhab Kallan village. (Representative file image)

The deceased, Rawat Nath, was a resident of Mokhab Kallan village.

According to police, the deceased was sent to judicial custody three days ago after he was arrested in a case of arms act and produced before a court.

The court had ordered him to judicial custody.

Police said that Nath was arrested after he allegedly attacked his neighbour with a sword.

Police added that on Saturday late evening, he went to bathe near the jail barrack.

When he didn’t open the door, authorities reached there and found his body.

His body was sent for postmortem after his family members had arrived.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos:

040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

