Barmer man beaten to death over alleged extramarital relationship: Police

A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Friday over an alleged extramarital relationship in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said. Police said that the relatives intercepted Magaram and allegedly assaulted him with sticks and clubs. (Representative file photo)

Barmer Rural station house officer (SHO) Vikram Charan said, “Prima facie, the murder appears to have been triggered by an alleged extramarital relationship. The body has been shifted to the district hospital mortuary, and evidence has been collected from the scene. Further action will be taken based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s family.”

Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the accused people.

The deceased identified as Magaram, a resident of Sanwlor village in Chohtan area, was brutally assaulted by the relatives of a married woman while he was trying to elope with her.

Magaram allegedly had an extramarital relationship with a married woman from a village near Barmer for the past six years.

According to police, Magaram arrived in the woman’s village in a taxi late Thursday night and was allegedly attempting to flee with her when members of her in-laws’ family spotted them.

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Police said that the relatives intercepted Magaram and allegedly assaulted him with sticks and clubs. The assault left Magaram with serious injuries, particularly to his head, resulting in his death on the spot, police said.

After the incident, both the woman and people allegedly involved in the assault fled the scene, officials said.

Local residents informed the police about the incident on Friday morning, following which teams from the Barmer Rural police station went to the spot.

Separate police teams, along with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Mobile Operations Bureau (MOB) teams were also at the crime location.