IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Blackbuck case: Rajasthan HC exempts Salman Khan from appearing in person
File photo: Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
File photo: Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
jaipur news

Blackbuck case: Rajasthan HC exempts Salman Khan from appearing in person

  • A case was registered against Salman Khan at the Luni police station on October 15, 1998, in the Arms Act. The trial court had acquitted him on January 18, 2017.
READ FULL STORY
By Dinesh Bothra , Jodhpur
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:25 PM IST

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday exempted Bollywood actor Salman Khan from appearing in person before the District and Sessions Court (Jodhpur). The district court, while hearing Khan’s appeal against a five-year sentence in the blackbuck poaching case, has ordered him to appear on February 6 before the court in person.

The division bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Manoj Kumar Garg, however, refused to intervene on Khan's plea that Section 437A of Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) be held unconstitutional.

“Salman's personal appearance leads to a huge crowd in the Sessions Court premises, causing not only law and order problems but other litigants to face trouble. Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, there is a risk of infection from the crowd. After hearing our arguments, the division bench allowed the petitioner to execute and submit bail bond and sureties through video conferencing said Salman’s counsel Hastimal Saraswat.

Also read: 4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K after 18 months

“Salman is exempt from physical appearance, but the division bench has not interfered in the plea declaring Section 437A of the CrPC unconstitutional,” Additional Advocate General Farzand Ali said.

A case was registered against Salman Khan at the Luni police station on October 15, 1998, in the Arms Act. The trial court had acquitted him on January 18, 2017. The appeal of the state government against the decision of acquittal is under consideration in the District and Sessions Court (Jodhpur).

On April 5, 2018, the trial court sentenced the petitioner to five years in the blackbuck poaching case, its appeal is also under consideration in the sessions court. During the hearing of both these appeals, on January 16 this year, the court directed for the personal appearance of the petitioner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan blackbuck poaching case
app
Close
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said opposition parties will continue to support the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws(Twitter/SachinPilot )
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said opposition parties will continue to support the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws(Twitter/SachinPilot )
jaipur news

Farm laws being opposed across the country, should be withdrawn: Sachin Pilot

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:06 PM IST
  • Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he condemned the incident at Red Fort but the government was using this as an excuse to file criminal cases against farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
File photo: Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
jaipur news

Blackbuck case: Rajasthan HC exempts Salman Khan from appearing in person

By Dinesh Bothra , Jodhpur
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:25 PM IST
  • A case was registered against Salman Khan at the Luni police station on October 15, 1998, in the Arms Act. The trial court had acquitted him on January 18, 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police is trying to analyse calls recorded in nearby cellular towers for clues.(Getty Images)
Police is trying to analyse calls recorded in nearby cellular towers for clues.(Getty Images)
jaipur news

In another temple robbery in Jaipur, 4 octal metal idols stolen on Friday

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:08 PM IST
  • The CCTV footage of the nearby areas are being scanned by the control room located at the office of Jaipur city police commissioner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SpiceJet stopped its flight to the city from January 28, citing high cost and low passenger load. (Reuters)(Reuters)
SpiceJet stopped its flight to the city from January 28, citing high cost and low passenger load. (Reuters)(Reuters)
jaipur news

Jaisalmer locals sign deal to keep flights to city operational to save tourism

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • According to the agreement signed between SpiceJet and Jaisalmer development committee, the operational cost of flights will be calculated for 15 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The complainant alleges she was tricked into physical relationship by the MLA (HT FILE)
The complainant alleges she was tricked into physical relationship by the MLA (HT FILE)
jaipur news

Rajasthan BJP MLA booked for raping Neemuch woman on pretext of marriage

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:22 PM IST
  • The complainant said she had met MLA Bheel in a social function held in Neemuch some years ago, after which they came closer and shared details of their 'unsatisfactory' relationship with their partners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSF jawans continue their vigil along the Indo-Pakistan International Border in Amritsar.(HT archive)
BSF jawans continue their vigil along the Indo-Pakistan International Border in Amritsar.(HT archive)
india news

Rajasthan HC issues notice on illegal mining hazard near Indo-Pak border

By Dinesh Bothra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jodhpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:39 PM IST
  • It is also alleged that the state government was issuing permits for excavation of minerals at some areas situated barely one km away from the international borders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection.(Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection.(Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
india news

Rajasthan makes Covid test mandatory to participate in religious festivals

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:18 PM IST
The mass gathering events, said the secretary, have the potential to facilitate the transmission of the virus and disrupt the gains made by the country in Covid19 management.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The second phase of vaccination drive has started today in Rajasthan(Bloomberg)
The second phase of vaccination drive has started today in Rajasthan(Bloomberg)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Frontline workers will have to give reason for not getting vaccinated

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • Over 3.36 lakh medical healthcare personnel have been vaccinated against the target of 5.47 lakh in Rajasthan since January 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fraud was committed taking advantage of the glitch created by power failure in ATM functioning, suggests the complaint.(Indranil Bhoumik/Mint File Photo)
The fraud was committed taking advantage of the glitch created by power failure in ATM functioning, suggests the complaint.(Indranil Bhoumik/Mint File Photo)
jaipur news

74.95 lakh siphoned-off from SBI bank ATMs in Rajasthan, authorities clueless

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:23 AM IST
  • The complaint was lodged by the bank authorities on February 3, almost a month after the fraud first came into light on January 5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A complaint has been lodged against Congress MLA Zahida Khan and 3 others in Rajasthan. (Facebook)
A complaint has been lodged against Congress MLA Zahida Khan and 3 others in Rajasthan. (Facebook)
jaipur news

Rajasthan Congress MLA booked for assaulting a 52-year-old

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • The MLA has denied all allegations as 'baseless' and 'politically' motivated
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bribery in public services continues to plague India.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Bribery in public services continues to plague India.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Rajasthan IPS officer Manish Agarwal linked to extortion racket, arrested

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:00 AM IST
  • The IPS officer was allegedly involved in the extortion bid of a road construction contractor in connivance with other government officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI Photo)
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI Photo)
jaipur news

Vasundhara Raje's hour-long meeting with Shah surprises many

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • Raje, in last one week, has met BJP chief JP Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The election was held across 20 districts of the State on January 28.(PTI/ File photo)
The election was held across 20 districts of the State on January 28.(PTI/ File photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan local body polls: Congress secures 1,197 wards, BJP 1,140

ANI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The Bahujan Samaj Party secured one seat, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured three, IND secured 634, National Congress Party secured 46 and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party secured 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajmer: Congress party workers during the counting of votes for Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021 result, in Ajmer, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_31_2021_000185B)(PTI)
Ajmer: Congress party workers during the counting of votes for Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021 result, in Ajmer, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_31_2021_000185B)(PTI)
jaipur news

Congress wins Rajasthan municipal polls in neck-to-neck fight with BJP

By HT Correspondent, Kota
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:11 PM IST
  • However, the BJP has won a majority in the Ajmer Municipal Corporation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing media persons, Gehlot said the scheme will cover two-thirds of the total population of the state.(HT Photo)
Addressing media persons, Gehlot said the scheme will cover two-thirds of the total population of the state.(HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan launches health insurance scheme, 1.10 crore families to benefit

ANI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojana is aimed to benefit 1.10 crore families in the state and the beneficiary family will be able to get free treatment of up to 5 lakh every year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP