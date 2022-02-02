Model who jumped off Jodhpur hotel was blackmailed to honey trap minister. She refused

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Police has arrested two persons who allegedly tried to force a Jodhpur-based model to honey trap state revenue minister Ramlal Jat to get some work done, police said on Wednesday.

The 18-year old model, who refused to be a part of their honey trap, attempted suicide by jumping from a hotel in Jodhpur on Sunday. She has been admitted to a Jodhpur hospital and her condition is stable.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jodhpur East), Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said Akshat (33) and Dipali (22) were arrested from Udaipur for blackmailing the girl.

“They were trying to force the girl to honey trap the minister, who is from Bhilwara. The model got in touch with the accused a few months back for some modeling assignment in Udaipur.

During the Udaipur visit, the accused shot her video while she was taking bath and started blackmailing her. They took her to Bhilwara to honey trap Ramlal Jat on the pretext of getting work done,” he said.

“However, the girl refused to do it and ran away from Bhilwara. She returned to Jodhpur via Udaipur on Sunday evening, checked into a hotel and jumped off from the seventh floor after informing her father on phone about what happened with her,” he added.

She fell on a car below and sustained multiple fractures.

Based on her statement, the police traced the accused and arrested them. Police said Akshat was earlier arrested in 2019 by police in a blackmail and honey trap case and was released on bail a few months later.

Rajasthan minister Ramlal Jat said he was thankful to the 18-year-old for standing her ground and not becoming a part of the honey trap conspirancy.

He said the accused approached him and introduced themselves as journalists .

“Hundreds of people meet me, they also met me and I don’t know them. They had approached me as reporters of a news channel. On Friday, a man introducing himself as channel head called me to seek time. I told him that from Monday to Wednesday, I stay in Jaipur,” he said.

“He said I have some urgent work. I told him that I will be in Bhilwara for two days and will then attend a marriage in Udaipur. He said shall I come to Udaipur…I said okay. I was not aware that two girls will be coming with him,” he said.

The minister said that his personal assistant informed him that a woman did call seeking time to meet. “As it was too late, I asked my PA to tell her to coming the following day (Saturday) morning during the public hearing,” he said.

“Two girls came and gave a paper, I read it and said the work cannot be done. She said, speak to our channel head. I told them that the work they wanted to get done was not related to my department,” he said.

The minister said the women got him to speak on phone with the accused who was impersonating journalist. “I clearly told him that nothing can be done as per the police briefing to me,” he said.

BJP MLA and spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma said itwas an unfortunate incident and said action should be taken against the guilty.

