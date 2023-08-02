Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: 20 pilgrims, including 5 minors, injured in Dholpur truck collision

Rajasthan: 20 pilgrims, including 5 minors, injured in Dholpur truck collision

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 02, 2023 04:21 PM IST

No case has been filed so far by any of the victims or their family members, and further investigation is underway

Around 20 people, including five minors, were injured on Wednesday when a pickup truck rammed into another from behind in Dholpur area of Rajasthan.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The incident took place at the NH-44 (Agra-Gwalior highway) when the pickup truck was ferrying pilgrims returning from the Giriraj tour. The people were headed to their village in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, according to the police.

“Locals alerted the police and all injured, including eight women and five minors between 5-7 years of age, were immediately admitted to the district hospital. No casualty has been reported so far,” Nihar Ganj SHO Angad Sharma said.

No one in the other truck was surprisingly hurt. “We could not trace the truck as it left despite being hit by the pickup vehicle,” an official familiar with the matter said.

No case has been filed so far by any of the victims or their family members, and further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out