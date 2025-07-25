Rajasthan: 4 killed, 10 injured after car collides with truck carrying gas cylinders

Bharatpur: Four women were killed and 10 others injured on Friday after their car collided with a pick-up truck transporting gas cylinders on the Karauli-Hindaun state highway-22 in Rajasthan. The accident occurred on the Karauli-Hindaun state highway-22 near Gudla village in Rajasthan. (Sourced)

The accident occurred near Gudla village under the jurisdiction of the Karauli Sadar police station, when a group of 14 people were returning in a Maruti Suzuki Eeco car to their village, Beda Banki, after attending a relative’s funeral.

“Some people, natives of village Beda Banki under Hindaun Sadar police station, were returning from their relative’s place after participating in a death mourning,” station in-charge of Karauli Sadar Ramdeen Sharma said.

Police identified the deceased as Kamla Devi (45), Guddi Devi (50), Shakuntla Devi (60), and Machhla Devi (45).

Six women and four men who were also injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at the Karauli District Hospital, the officer said.

“On being informed, police arrived at the spot and took all passengers to the district hospital, where four women were declared dead on arrival by the doctors. The bodies will be handed over to family members after the postmortem,” Sharma added.

Police have formed teams to trace the driver of the pick-up truck.