IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan makes RT-PCR tests mandatory for arrivals from Maharashtra, Kerala
A health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test (PTI)
A health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test (PTI)
jaipur news

Rajasthan makes RT-PCR tests mandatory for arrivals from Maharashtra, Kerala

  • The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:53 PM IST

Rajasthan government on Thursday announced that people arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala will need to produce a negative RT-PCR test on arrival to be allowed entry into the state.

West Bengal on Wednesday announced the same but for people arriving from four states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana.

The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence today. It was also decided that an awareness campaign will be run from March for Covid-19 vaccination.

“In a review meeting on Covid-19 infection and vaccination at the residence, it has been decided that it will be mandatory for people coming to Rajasthan from Maharashtra and Kerala to bring a negative report of the corona RT-PCR test,” Gehlot tweeted.

Also read: President's Rule imposed in Puducherry, Assembly kept in suspended animation


He informed that the awareness campaign for vaccination will be started from the first week of March. “Follow all Covid protocols strictly, and avoid any negligence. There is no need for fear from Covid vaccine and those who are getting a chance should get vaccinated,” he tweeted.

Gehlot said a review meeting was called in the wake of the reoccurrence of Covid-19 infection in neighbouring states and spread among the school-going children.

On Wednesday, 99 Covid-19 cases were reported across the state, a maximum of 30 from Jaipur. The number of active cases in the state is 1,204.

In Rajasthan, over 7.83 lakh health and frontline workers have been vaccinated, against the target of over 12 lakh. A total of 1,47,570 people have been given a second dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Jodhpur city on Tuesday had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) till March 21 to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases as concerns over the resurgence of the infection mounts in several states. According to official orders, only 100 people can gather in public, including for weddings, in Jodhpur city limits. Essential services and schools and colleges will, however, continue to operate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan news covid-19
Close
A health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test (PTI)
A health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test (PTI)
jaipur news

Rajasthan makes RT-PCR tests mandatory for arrivals from Maharashtra, Kerala

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:53 PM IST
  • The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
jaipur news

BJP deems Rajasthan budget disappointing, Cong says its presented a holistic one

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:45 PM IST
BJP state president Satish Poonia said the budget is not more than a cut and paste job as new schemes have been announced just like past budgets, which hardly get realised on the ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robert Vadra. (HT Archive)
Robert Vadra. (HT Archive)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Judge recuses himself in Robert Vadra case

By Dinesh Bothra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Vadra is facing an ED probe over the alleged purchase of 275 bigha land in Bikaner by Sky Light Hospitality. The ED registered a money laundering case related to the deal in 2016
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(File photo for representation)
Image for representation.(File photo for representation)
jaipur news

Rajasthan to have own law to upgrade prisons, impart skills to inmates

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • The state has prepared a new bill, the Rajasthan Prisons Bill, 2021, taking inspiration from the model jail manual.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan to present first paperless budget tomorrow

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:48 PM IST
After Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan is the second state in the country to table a paperless budget. Gehlot, who is also the state finance minister, will read out the budget from a tablet at 11am
READ FULL STORY
Close
Public gatherings of less than 100 people is allowed including for weddings in Jodhpur city.
Public gatherings of less than 100 people is allowed including for weddings in Jodhpur city.
jaipur news

Prohibitory orders imposed in Jodhpur city to contain coronavirus cases

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jodhpur
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, MP and Punjab continue to record high number of Covid cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI)
File photo: BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI)
jaipur news

Raje to attend BJP’s core committee meeting on Tuesday

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:50 PM IST
  • The core committee meeting will be chaired by state party chief Satish Poonia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after post-mortem, the police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after post-mortem, the police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
jaipur news

5 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Churu district

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:16 PM IST
The incident took place in Bhaleri area of the district on Sunday night, they said. The pick-up jeep was headed towards Sardarshahar from Haryana when it collided with the truck, the police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
jaipur news

Puducherry crisis: Gehlot says BJP destabilising govts to grab power unethically

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • The Congress government in Puducherry collapsed on Monday after the motion of confidence moved by CM Narayanasamy was defeated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Four members of a family found dead in Sikar district

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:30 AM IST
A note recovered at the spot stated that the family members were depressed after the couple’s teenaged son died of a heart attack in September last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused are being tracked on the basis of CCTV footage.(Representative photo/Getty Images)
The accused are being tracked on the basis of CCTV footage.(Representative photo/Getty Images)
jaipur news

Robbery at petrol pump in Jaipur

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the pump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistani rangers accepted Gemara Ram's presence on their side after a month.(HT File)
Pakistani rangers accepted Gemara Ram's presence on their side after a month.(HT File)
jaipur news

Pakistan asked to expedite return of Barmer man who fled home fearing infamy

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:21 AM IST
  • The latest contact with Islamabad on the issue came after Barmer MP and Union agricultural minister Kailash Choudhary spoke to officials in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(Reuters)
Image for representation.(Reuters)
jaipur news

Hand over 57-kg gold, meant to weigh ex-PM Shastri, to CGST dept: Udaipur court

By Aabshar Hassan Quazi, Kota
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:27 AM IST
  • The gold, whose market value stands at 27.29 crore, is lying in the treasury of the Udaipur collector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai.(Reuters File Photo)
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai.(Reuters File Photo)
jaipur news

Prices of premium petrol cross 100 in 19 districts of Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • The highest rates of premium petrol amongst the above-mentioned district were recorded from Sri Ganganagar, where the price of a litre of petrol is at 103.59.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Allegedly, the police officials were not taking any action against the accused teacher, the right panel said.(Representative image)
Allegedly, the police officials were not taking any action against the accused teacher, the right panel said.(Representative image)
jaipur news

NHRC recommends Rajasthan to initiate action against erring police officials

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The rights panel has also asked the state government, through its chief secretary, to pay a relief of 2 lakh to the mother of the deceased child as the delay in the registration of an FIR on her complaint in a cognisable offence "amounted to violation of human rights".
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac