Rajasthan makes RT-PCR tests mandatory for arrivals from Maharashtra, Kerala

Rajasthan government on Thursday announced that people arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala will need to produce a negative RT-PCR test on arrival to be allowed entry into the state.

West Bengal on Wednesday announced the same but for people arriving from four states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana.

The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence today. It was also decided that an awareness campaign will be run from March for Covid-19 vaccination.

“In a review meeting on Covid-19 infection and vaccination at the residence, it has been decided that it will be mandatory for people coming to Rajasthan from Maharashtra and Kerala to bring a negative report of the corona RT-PCR test,” Gehlot tweeted.

He informed that the awareness campaign for vaccination will be started from the first week of March. “Follow all Covid protocols strictly, and avoid any negligence. There is no need for fear from Covid vaccine and those who are getting a chance should get vaccinated,” he tweeted.

Gehlot said a review meeting was called in the wake of the reoccurrence of Covid-19 infection in neighbouring states and spread among the school-going children.

On Wednesday, 99 Covid-19 cases were reported across the state, a maximum of 30 from Jaipur. The number of active cases in the state is 1,204.

In Rajasthan, over 7.83 lakh health and frontline workers have been vaccinated, against the target of over 12 lakh. A total of 1,47,570 people have been given a second dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Jodhpur city on Tuesday had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) till March 21 to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases as concerns over the resurgence of the infection mounts in several states. According to official orders, only 100 people can gather in public, including for weddings, in Jodhpur city limits. Essential services and schools and colleges will, however, continue to operate.