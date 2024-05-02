Rajasthan: Two labourers killed as under-construction roof collapses in Dholpur

Two labourers were killed, while five others sustained injuries when an under-construction concrete roof collapsed in Dholpur area of Rajasthan on Wednesday night. Representational image.

The incident occurred in Bari town around midnight where around 20 labourers were constructing the roof of the third floor of the house, trapping more than half a dozen labourers. The police swiftly sprang into action and began the rescue operation with the help of locals.

All those who were trapped were rescued and rushed to the Bari Community Health Centre where doctors declared two of them dead on arrival.

The deceased were identified as Lakhan Lodha (35) and Bhola Lodha (32). All injured people were referred to the Dholpur district hospital and three of them are said to be critical.

Bari station house officer Shiv Lahri Meena said the police have handed over the bodies to the family members after post-mortem.

The victims’ families are yet to file a complaint.