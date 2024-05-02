 Rajasthan: Two labourers killed as under-construction roof collapses in Dholpur - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajasthan: Two labourers killed as under-construction roof collapses in Dholpur

BySuresh Foujdar
May 02, 2024 09:58 AM IST

Bari station house officer Shiv Lahri Meena said the police have handed over the bodies to the family members after post-mortem

Two labourers were killed, while five others sustained injuries when an under-construction concrete roof collapsed in Dholpur area of Rajasthan on Wednesday night.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The incident occurred in Bari town around midnight where around 20 labourers were constructing the roof of the third floor of the house, trapping more than half a dozen labourers. The police swiftly sprang into action and began the rescue operation with the help of locals.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

All those who were trapped were rescued and rushed to the Bari Community Health Centre where doctors declared two of them dead on arrival.

The deceased were identified as Lakhan Lodha (35) and Bhola Lodha (32). All injured people were referred to the Dholpur district hospital and three of them are said to be critical.

Bari station house officer Shiv Lahri Meena said the police have handed over the bodies to the family members after post-mortem.

The victims’ families are yet to file a complaint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Two labourers killed as under-construction roof collapses in Dholpur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On