Amid Rajasthan crisis, Congress warns party leaders: ‘Refrain from making…’

Amid the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis, the Congress on Thursday advised all leaders of the party to “refrain from making public statements against any other leaders or about the party's internal matters”. The party also warns of “strict disciplinary action” if any violation of this advisory is made.

The advisory, seen as directed at Ashok Gehlot's loyalists, comes hours after the Rajasthan chief minister met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and later announced that he would not contest the Congress presidential election after taking moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state.

The meeting comes days after an open rebellion by Gehlot loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state.

Gehlot also said the decision on whether he would remain chief minister would be taken by Gandhi. Party leader KC Venugopal said Sonia Gandhi will take a call on the Rajasthan CM in one or two days.

The party's disciplinary committee has asked three Gehlot loyalists - Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore - to explain within 10 days why action should not be initiated against them. This was after observers for Rajasthan, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, charged them with "gross indiscipline" in a report to Sonia Gandhi.

Eighty-two MLAs participated in a parallel meeting at Dhariwal's residence in Jaipur, laying down conditions for the party. They did not attend the official legislature party meeting convened for passing a resolution authorising the Congress chief to appoint a successor to Gehlot.

With the Rajasthan episode posing a significant challenge before the party, the Congress president has also been holding discussions with senior party leaders from across the country to resolve the crisis.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot reached Sonia Gandhi's residence for a meeting with her.

(With inputs from agencies)

