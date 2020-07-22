Jalandhar rural devp dept to clear encroachment from prime land worth Rs 20 cr

cities

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 21:08 IST

The rural development and panchayat department has started the process of taking possession of a prime land on Jalandhar cantonment to Khajoorla road, worth of Rs 20 crore, in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

Nearly four acre of the land falls on roadside under three villages in district including Paragpur, Nangal and Kot Kalan.

Acting on directions of the department, officials along with revenue officers conducted demarcation of the land on Wednesday.

Deputy chief executive officer of zila parishad, Dharampal Sidhu, said that they have conducted demarcation of the land on instructions of the financial commissioner of the rural development department. It has been prime land of the department which was encroached upon.

“As the demarcation has concluded, we will now start the legal procedure of removing encroachment from the land,” added Sidhu. He said that it will be financially beneficial to the Punjab government and will increase the income of the zila parishad.