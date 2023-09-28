Pro-Kannada and farmer groups have called for a statewide bandh tomorrow in Karnataka and the normal life is expected to be interrupted. This will be the second strike in Bengaluru as the city was under bandh on Tuesday. Karnataka Bandh: What's open and what's closed in the state?(PTI photo)

Pro-Kannada group, Kannada Chaluvali, led by Vatal Nagaraj, stood resolute in their call for a statewide Bandh on Friday. “Everyone will support the bandh. We will protest in front of the Raj Bhavan. We will block national highways and airports. Buses, taxis and autos will support the bandh,” Nagaraj said during a press conference on Monday.

However, Bengaluru police did not give permission to any kind of bandh in the city and also section 144 is likely to be imposed across the tech capital, banning the huge gatherings. Bengaluru police said, “Tomorrow, on 29th September 2023, several organizations in Karnataka are uniting for a state-wide bandh to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The Bengaluru Commissioner of Police emphasises on Supreme Court's ruling that all forms of bandh are forbidden. The sole sanctioned location for protests and rallies is Freedom Park. However, any organisation can lend their support on their own and not by force. If any damage to the property occurs, the respective protesting organization will be held accountable for the costs.”

What services are likely to be closed?

Schools and colleges

Schools and colleges have declared holidays and extended ‘moral support’ to those protesting against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Private cab services

and auto rickshaws "Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union and Ola Uber Drivers and Owners’ Association (OUDOA) are supporting the bandh. We will take out a rally from Nayandahalli to the Freedom Park tomorrow," its president Tanveer Pasha told PTI.

Shopping malls and movie theaters

All shopping malls and movie theaters in the state will shut the shop and they have already extended their support to the Karnataka bandh.

Farmers and traders in the northern part of Karnataka such as Ballari, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Hubballi-Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal and Davangere have extended their ‘moral support’ to the bandh but said they will not shut down their businesses.

What services will function?

Public transport

All buses and metro services will function as usual without any interruptions. All KSRTC, BMTC and other transport corporations have not announced any support for tomorrow's Bandh.

Banks

All public and private banks will commence operations without any changes in their timings.

Emergency services

All emergency service-related vehicles like ambulances, pharma vehicles and other important goods carrying vehicles will be working. Hospitals and medical stores will also run as usual.

