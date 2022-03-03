Karnataka Budget tomorrow: What do Bengalureans want

On March 4, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present his first state budget. After two years of Covid-19 induced economic distress, the government has a lot of expectations to cater to. On the back of acute funds crunch, growing debts and assembly elections next year it is expected to be a high stake state budget speech.

We spoke to Bengaluru citizens to understand their expectations from their Chief Minister tomorrow.

Mahendra Kumar, a resident of Shanthinagar hopes the budget to include several facilities for senior citizens like him, especially a 50% tariff reduction for travel in buses.

Preeti (name changed), a restaurant owner in Indiranagar wants the budget to focus on the revival of MSME sector. She feels the government should reduce economic stress for start-ups by waiving off SGST on cloud kitchen/ food business.

Tinu Cherian, a communication professional from Bengaluru wants the government to pay attention to infrastructure. “Karnataka is one of highest taxed states in India but city infrastructure is crumbling. I request the government to at least not increase the taxes anymore and focus on improving the civic infrastructure.”

Rajesh, a resident of Kaduodi, also expresses the need to improve overall infrastructure, “we want some extensive budgets for road repair, parks in city suburbs, metro expansion."

Vignan Gowda, a very active resident of Sanjay Nagar talks about the improvement of education. “I would encourage the government to start focusing on improving government schools and implement best practices in line with Delhi government schools. Many public schools in rural areas are deserted due to lack of focus.”

Mansoor, a historian and architect, wants the government to lower taxes on fuel and BBMP residential properties. He says, “prices of cereals, cooking oil & other food item prices have gone through the sky, the government can't ignore this. Please reduce electricity bills too.”