Kasba, Shivajinagar to throw up early results in Pune

cities

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 08:57 IST

PUNE: Kasba Peth and Shivajinagar assembly constituencies will throw up early results in Pune with just 20 rounds of counting.

Counting for votes for Pune city’s eight seats along with a total of total 70 seats across western Maharashtra started in the morning at 8 am. The Election Commission officials said postal votes cast by government employees were being counted first.

Counting of votes for Pune’s eight constituencies is being done at Food Corporation of India godown at Koregaon Park. Kasba Peth and Shivajinagar constituencies will throw early results with just 20 rounds of counting.

Pune mayor Mukta Tilak (BJP) is contesting against Congress’s Arvind Shinde and in Shivajinagar BJP’s Siddharth Shirole, son of former Pune MP Anil Shirole is pitted against Datta Bahirat of Congress.

Although India Meteorological Department has predicted rain later in the day, the sky was clear in the morning.

In Pune, BJP’s Maharashtra president Chandrakantdada Patil visited Shankar Maharaj Math in Dhankawadi before heading for the party office on JM road.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 08:49 IST