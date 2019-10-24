e-paper
Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Kasba, Shivajinagar to throw up early results in Pune

cities Updated: Oct 24, 2019 08:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE: Kasba Peth and Shivajinagar assembly constituencies will throw up early results in Pune with just 20 rounds of counting.

Counting for votes for Pune city’s eight seats along with a total of total 70 seats across western Maharashtra started in the morning at 8 am. The Election Commission officials said postal votes cast by government employees were being counted first.

Counting of votes for Pune’s eight constituencies is being done at Food Corporation of India godown at Koregaon Park. Kasba Peth and Shivajinagar constituencies will throw early results with just 20 rounds of counting.

Pune mayor Mukta Tilak (BJP) is contesting against Congress’s Arvind Shinde and in Shivajinagar BJP’s Siddharth Shirole, son of former Pune MP Anil Shirole is pitted against Datta Bahirat of Congress.

Although India Meteorological Department has predicted rain later in the day, the sky was clear in the morning.

In Pune, BJP’s Maharashtra president Chandrakantdada Patil visited Shankar Maharaj Math in Dhankawadi before heading for the party office on JM road.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 08:49 IST

LIVE | Early trends suggest BJP to retain power in Haryana, Maharashtra
India moves up 14 spots to 63 on World Bank's ease of doing business ranking
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, seeking 2nd term, leads in early trends
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits 'blood-stained' Syria
Raids find tax fraud of Rs 1K-crore by e-governance service provider Alankit group
Profile of BCCI office bearers - 'All the President's Men'
Manju Warrier files case against Odiyan director Sreekumar Menon
Swiggy customer in Hyderabad refuses to accept food delivered by Muslim man
