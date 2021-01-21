Bengal BJP leader, two other workers held for raising ‘goli maro’ slogans in rally
A leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s youth wing and two other workers were arrested for allegedly raising “Goli Maro [shoot them]” slogans at a rally in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Wednesday.
“Three persons have been arrested. A case has been initiated against them for raising some slogans,” said police commissioner Humayun Kabir.
BJP leaders said similar slogans were raised at a rally of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday but no one has been arrested for them. “This proves how police are acting in a biased manner. BJP workers are being arrested. TMC leaders are not arrested. We have informed the ECI [Election Commission of India] about this biased attitude of the police,” said a BJP leader.
Also read | Full EC bench in Bengal to take stock of poll preparedness, law and order
TMC leader Saugata Roy said the local police have taken a suo motu action against the three as slogans to incite violence were raised. “The law will take its own course.”
A Kolkata police officer said as no complaints were received about the TMC rally, none was arrested.
In March, Kolkata Police arrested three BJP supporters for raising similar slogans and booked them under non-bailable sections.
Banerjee's comments came while addressing a Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally in Purulia district.
Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies.
The leaders said in view of the upcoming assembly elections, nobody is henceforth allowed to discuss crucial organisational decisions, policy matters with outsiders.
The most significant reshuffle was made in West Burdwan where two adjacent Lok Sabha seats are represented by Union ministers Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia.
A senior official of the West Bengal government said on Saturday that that the state had set a target to vaccinate 20,700 health workers on the first day.
The elevation comes amidst talk that an aggrieved Roy may join the BJP after a possible meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
The TMC leadership downplayed the incident calling it an error that was being blown out of proportion.
