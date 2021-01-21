Bengal BJP leader, two other workers held for raising ‘goli maro’ slogans in rally

A leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s youth wing and two other workers were arrested for allegedly raising “Goli Maro [shoot them]” slogans at a rally in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Wednesday.

“Three persons have been arrested. A case has been initiated against them for raising some slogans,” said police commissioner Humayun Kabir.

BJP leaders said similar slogans were raised at a rally of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday but no one has been arrested for them. “This proves how police are acting in a biased manner. BJP workers are being arrested. TMC leaders are not arrested. We have informed the ECI [Election Commission of India] about this biased attitude of the police,” said a BJP leader.

TMC leader Saugata Roy said the local police have taken a suo motu action against the three as slogans to incite violence were raised. “The law will take its own course.”

A Kolkata police officer said as no complaints were received about the TMC rally, none was arrested.

In March, Kolkata Police arrested three BJP supporters for raising similar slogans and booked them under non-bailable sections.