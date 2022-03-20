Bengal records zero death, 45 new Covid-19 cases
West Bengal on Sunday recorded zero death due to Covid-19 and 45 fresh cases, taking the tally to 20,16,815, the health department said in a bulletin.
The death toll due to coronavirus infection in the state stands at 21,194.
The state had reported 33 new cases of Covid-19 and one fatality due to the virus on Saturday.
As many as 107 people recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall recoveries to 19,94,701.
Currently, there are 920 active coronavirus cases in the state. In the last 24 hours, 9,772 samples were tested for detecting coronavirus, taking the total number of clinical examinations to 24,599,488, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, the state will be initiating the vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 12-14 years on Monday, an official of the health department said.
"(The) Covid-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 years will start from Monday. Only Corbevax vaccine will be administered to the beneficiaries of 12-14 years," he added.
Corbevax vaccines will be given only from the government Covid Vaccine Clinics (CVCs).
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics