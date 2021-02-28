IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / CPI(M)’s 1st rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds; Congress, ISF invited
Kerala assembly Tuesday witnessed an opposition assault on the LDF government over accusations of state cops shielding a ruling party MLA, A N Shamsheer, despite being named a prime accused in his own assault case by CPM rebel C O T Naseer.(File Photo)
Kerala assembly Tuesday witnessed an opposition assault on the LDF government over accusations of state cops shielding a ruling party MLA, A N Shamsheer, despite being named a prime accused in his own assault case by CPM rebel C O T Naseer.(File Photo)
kolkata news

CPI(M)’s 1st rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds; Congress, ISF invited

  • TMC and BJP have dismissed the Left rally as insignificant. While the TMC claims CM Mamata Banerjee will return to power for the third time, BJP says the elections are bi-polar and there is no space for the Left.
READ FULL STORY
By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:30 AM IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), on Sunday will hold its first mega rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, the biggest open ground in the city located in the sprawling Maidans, prior to the West Bengal assembly polls.

In a bid to display the strength of the third front which has taken shape over the past few weeks, the CPI(M) has planned a mega show along with its partners in the Left Front. The Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF), a new platform launched by cleric Abbasuddin Siddiqui from Furfura Sharif, have also been invited.

Significantly, Congress leader and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has been invited to the rally.

Although the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main contenders in the bi-polar election, have been planning to hold rallies at the Brigade grounds, it is the CPI(M) and its Left partners who have managed to organise the first one.

Thousands of Left supporters from the districts started arriving in Kolkata by trains and busses on Saturday. CPI(M) supporters took out numerous processions in Kolkata and its outskirts, asking people to attend the political programme.

“With the Congress and the ISF taking part, we are expecting a mammoth turnout. Since all people will not be able to reach the main podium we have installed 620 loudspeakers so that the speeches can be heard from everywhere,” said Left Front chairman and veteran CPI(M) leader Biman Bose who visited the venue on Saturday.

Kolkata Police officials said extensive security arrangements are being made. The rally ground has been divided into 11 security zones.

Ailing former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, 76, expressed anguish over not being able to attend the rally because of his health condition.

“I am getting a lot of information about the Brigade rally. I cannot explain the anguish I am going through for not being able to attend it. My comrades are fighting on the ground, while I am following the advice of doctors because of my illness. I could never imagine that I will be confined to my home while a meeting will be on at the Maidans. I wish it success,” Bhattacharjee said in a message that was released by his party on Saturday night.

In October last year, Bhattacharjee was rushed to a private hospital in Kolkata with symptoms of breathlessness. He has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for more than a decade.

CPI(M) leaders said Bhattacharjee was extremely unwell when the Left Front held its last rally at the Brigade grounds prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Yet, he came to the venue in a car and stayed for some time although doctors did not allow him to leave the vehicle. On Sunday, a speech by Bhattacharjee may be read out, CPI(M) leaders said.

There is an old saying in Bengal politics that whoever manages to fill up the Brigade grounds with its followers wins elections. Only big parties hold rallies at this venue and whenever they do so, attempts are made to ferry as many supporters from the districts as possible since the grounds can accommodate close to one million people.

The TMC leadership did not want to give any importance to the Left-Congress rally.

“The writing is already on the wall. People will elect Mamata Banerjee as chief minister for the third time. It makes no difference if some party holds a rally at the Brigade,” said urban development minister Firhad Hakim.

Also Read: West Bengal polls 2021: Special police observer Vivek Dubey to reach on Sunday

BJP leaders, too, tried to play down the Left’s campaigning.

“This is a contest between the BJP and the TMC. Other parties do not matter,” said Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

The BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. Seen in terms of assembly segments, the BJP was ahead of the others in 122 of the state’s 294 assembly seats while the TMC lead in 163.

In terms of vote share in the 2019 polls, the TMC got 43.69 % in 2019 against 40.64 % secured by the BJP. The CPI(M)’s vote share came down to 6.34 % while the Congress got only 5.67%.

For the TMC and the BJP, any change in vote share of the Left and Congress may play a crucial role. The Congress and the Left Front parties contested as allies in the 2016 assembly polls but couldn’t stop the TMC from coming to power with 211 seats. The Congress wrested 44 seats while the Left got 32. Their tie-up did not last.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjeee biman bose buddhadeb bhattacharya bengal bjp
Close
Kerala assembly Tuesday witnessed an opposition assault on the LDF government over accusations of state cops shielding a ruling party MLA, A N Shamsheer, despite being named a prime accused in his own assault case by CPM rebel C O T Naseer.(File Photo)
Kerala assembly Tuesday witnessed an opposition assault on the LDF government over accusations of state cops shielding a ruling party MLA, A N Shamsheer, despite being named a prime accused in his own assault case by CPM rebel C O T Naseer.(File Photo)
kolkata news

CPI(M)’s 1st rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds; Congress, ISF invited

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:30 AM IST
  • TMC and BJP have dismissed the Left rally as insignificant. While the TMC claims CM Mamata Banerjee will return to power for the third time, BJP says the elections are bi-polar and there is no space for the Left.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Subhas Dutta said political parties have also been urged to curb decibel levels in roadshows and rallies, and not use loudspeakers without sound limiters.(HT File Photo)
Subhas Dutta said political parties have also been urged to curb decibel levels in roadshows and rallies, and not use loudspeakers without sound limiters.(HT File Photo)
kolkata news

WB activists urge parties to follow environmental norms during campaigns

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Activist Subhas Dutta said that letters were sent to 13 political parties in the state on February 22 about the urgent need to follow such norms, including the ones on sound pollution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sundari tree (Heritiera fomes) forest in Sunderbans river delta. The Sundarbans mangrove forest, one of the largest such forests in the world and it is an Unesco World Heritage Site.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Sundari tree (Heritiera fomes) forest in Sunderbans river delta. The Sundarbans mangrove forest, one of the largest such forests in the world and it is an Unesco World Heritage Site.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
kolkata news

NHRC asks WB chief secretary to ensure human rights in Sundarbans

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:31 PM IST
The NHRC has been passing a series of directions adjudicating the petition and rejoinder filed by the Supreme Court lawyer and noted human rights activist, Radhakanta Tripathy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image grab from the video tweeted Amit Malviya, BJP’s IT cell head.(Twitter)
Image grab from the video tweeted Amit Malviya, BJP’s IT cell head.(Twitter)
kolkata news

BJP’s ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla’ vehicles attacked after ECI declares poll schedule

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • The BJP lodged a complaint in the Phoolbagan police station. Senior BJP leaders of the state rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The schedule was announced in the backdrop assertions by chief minister Mamata Banerjee that the political battle between her TMC and the BJP was a personal battle as well.(HT_PRINT)
The schedule was announced in the backdrop assertions by chief minister Mamata Banerjee that the political battle between her TMC and the BJP was a personal battle as well.(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

TMC tries to hold fort as BJP aims to gain ground

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:47 AM IST
On Friday, the Election Commission announced dates for the assembly elections in West Bengal, where the BJP is determined to win power. Polls in the state will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI Photo)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

TMC cries foul on Bengal poll announcement, others are 'happy and prepared'

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:12 AM IST
  • The TMC asked the EC why the polls could not be held in fewer phases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT_PRINT)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee questions rationale behind conducting Bengal polls in 8 phases

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:23 PM IST
  • She alleged that the poll panel scheduled the election dates keeping in mind the BJP’s demands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A CBI team arrives at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
A CBI team arrives at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
kolkata news

CBI, ED raid Kolkata businessmen, others in coal smuggling scam

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:09 PM IST
  • The CBI earlier questioned Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee in the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Visitors at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata. (PTI)
Visitors at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata. (PTI)
kolkata news

West Bengal: Three exotic birds stolen from Kolkata zoo

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Preliminary investigations revealed that the miscreants had used a bird-catcher made of a stick and cloth to catch the birds. They then used a 15-foot-tall ladder kept in the zoo to climb the boundary wall and flee
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI)
File photo: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI)
kolkata news

Yogi Adityanath to visit Malda next week to boost BJP’s Bengal prospects

By Manish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:06 AM IST
  • Besides rallies, the chief minister’s itinerary could include religious stopovers at important places of worship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Mamata Banerjee on her way to her office on an electric scooter on Thursday. (Samir Jana/HT photo)
CM Mamata Banerjee on her way to her office on an electric scooter on Thursday. (Samir Jana/HT photo)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee rides electric scooter to protest against rising fuel prices

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Minister Firhad Hakim rode the scooter, ferrying the chief minister from her residence in south Kolkata to the secretariat in Howrah. She said she would use the electric scooter for her ride back home as well
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)
kolkata news

CM Mamata Banerjee takes a scooter to Nabanna protesting against fuel prices

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:21 PM IST
  • "Modi government only makes false promises, has done nothing to bring down fuel prices," PTI quoted the Bengal chief minister as saying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain(HT Photo)
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain(HT Photo)
kolkata news

Bomb attack on Bengal minister: CID detains Bangladeshi national

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Hossain, Trinamool Congress MLA and the minister of state for labour, was waiting at platform number 2 to catch a train to Kolkata around 10 pm on February 17 when the blast occurred, seriously injuring him and the others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CBI had on Sunday visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee to serve notice to his wife for questioning. (AP PHOTO).
The CBI had on Sunday visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee to serve notice to his wife for questioning. (AP PHOTO).
kolkata news

CBI team questions TMC MP’s wife

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:09 AM IST
On Tuesday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who happens to be the aunt of Abhishek Banerjee, visited his house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBI team at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.(ANI Photo)
CBI team at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.(ANI Photo)
kolkata news

CBI sleuths question TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife in coal scam case

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:24 PM IST
  • According to CBI officials privy to the development, Rujira was questioned for around an hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac