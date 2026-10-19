Traumatic asphyxia, punctured lungs killed most people in Kolkata pandal stampede

Traumatic asphyxia, broken ribs that punctured lungs, and severe blunt force trauma to heads and internal organs were the primary causes of death in Saturday’s stampede at a central Kolkata Durga Puja pandal, according to preliminary autopsy findings. Security tightens outside the quadrant of the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede site, which claimed the lives of at least 19 people, in Kolkata on Monday. (Utpal sarkar)

Nineteen people including 11 women and five children lost their lives in the stampede, while 25 others were injured after a crowd surge triggered a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsav Samity pandal on Saturda.

In at least six to seven cases, preliminary autopsy reports indicated broken rib cages that punctured the lungs. Some succumbed to traumatic asphyxia caused by extreme chest compression, while a few suffered critical head and organ injuries, an official aware of the developments said, citing the autopsy findings.

Traumatic asphyxia occurs when sudden, intense pressure on the chest and upper abdomen prevents adequate oxygen intake, a common cause of death in stampedes.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said two of the 25 injured remain in intensive care with severe fractures.

The state government has handed over the victims’ bodies to their families.

According to the police, a sudden spell of rain compounded the swelling crowd at the popular pandal. As visitors inside refused to step out into the rain, more pandal-hoppers pushed through both the entrance and exit gates simultaneously.

In response to the bottleneck, organisers began announcing on loudspeakers that the pandal structure could collapse and urged people to clear the area. Volunteers simultaneously blew whistles, which panicked the crowd and triggered the fatal stampede, a senior police officer said.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh and a government job for the next of kin of each deceased, alongside ₹5 lakh for the injured, with the state bearing all medical expenses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).