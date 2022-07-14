Mamata Banerjee tries her hand at making momos after pani puri. Watch
- This is not the first time that Banerjee has tried hands at making momos. Earlier in March as well, the Bengal CM surprised locals at a momo stall by taking things in her own hands, literally, during her visit to the northern part of the state.
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, after showcasing her culinary skills in making the popular Indian snack of Pani Puri two days ago, on Thursday was caught in action - making momos - during her visit to Darjeeling. In the video, which was first shared by Trinamool Youth Congress member Dipankar Kumar Das, the party supremo can be seen sitting in a small kitchen made with tin sheets. In the clip, she makes the momo from scratch - first flattens the dough roll and then packs the momo with fillings. An old woman can be seen sitting beside her. The chief minister also makes small conversations with the woman.
This is not the first time that Banerjee has tried hands at making momos. Earlier in March as well, the Bengal CM surprised locals at a momo stall by taking things in her own hands, literally, during her visit to the northern part of the state. In 2019, while returning to Kolkata from the sea resort town of Digha, she prepared tea at a stall and served it to people.
Two days ago, the chief minister gave a whirl to 'pani puris' at a roadside stall in Darjeeling and served the lip-smacking snack to children and tourists visiting the hill.
Banerjee came to Darjeeling on Tuesday for a three-day visit to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the 45 newly elected members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA.) TMC debuted its victory by winning five of the 10 seats it contested in. Whereas, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), formed nine months ago, won 27 of the 45 seats. Elections in GTA were conducted after a decade as polling could not be held in 2017 due to a violent statehood agitation. A state-appointed administrative body took over the reins of the council.
Banerjee also proposed several developmental projects during her visit. As per reports, she is scheduled to return to Kolkata today.
Bengaluru civic body under fire after plants bud in newly asphalted road
According to reports, the Idgah main road in Mahadevapura zone was laid ten days ago but residents alleged that soil under it was not cleared before asphalting work was undertaken. The issue emerged on social media by resident welfare organisations such as Varthur Rising, who shared pictures of citizens measuring the thickness of the bitumen used for tarring roads, which was less than one inch.
Critics may prefer Golden Retriever instead: Ricky Kej on National Emblem row
Musician Ricky Kej has waded into the controversy over the National Emblem as the Bengaluru-based, multiple Grammy winner said the critics may have preferred a Golden Retriever instead. "I love Golden Retrievers too, but that is not our National Emblem," the musician tweeted amid the row over the new emblem on the top of the new Parliament building in New Delhi. The photo of the new emblem is taken from below making it look different.
Guest Column| Fiscal management and the politics of debt
Sovereign debt has become a subject of politics in Punjab. It is rising by the year irrespective of the government. Public borrowings are an integral part of the state's fiscal management. Simply speaking, public debt is rising because the revenues are not increasing as much as they should, whereas the expenditures remain uncontained. From 2006-07 to 2021-22, the state's total revenue receipts have increased by 365%, whereas the revenue expenditure has increased by 409%.
Swimming pool & multi-gym inside park is against rules, says Karnataka HC
Karnataka High Court has ordered the city civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) against constructing a swimming pool or gym inside the Gayathridevi park in Rajajinagar here. Allowing a public interest litigation, a division bench of the HC said such constructions are prohibited under the Karnataka Parks, Playfields and Open Space (Preservation and Regulation) Act 1985 (Section 8 (1) and Rules 1985 (Rule 6).
In Bengaluru raids linked to pharma firm, gold, diamond jewellery seized: Report
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday searched several locations linked to a Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical firm and uncovered irregularities relating to tax evasion, recovering gold and diamond jewellery apart from cash of Rs 1.2 crores, news agency ANI reported. The company, which has not been named, is engaged in manufacturing pharmaceutical products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and has branches in over 50 countries.
