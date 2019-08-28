L-G tells stakeholders to finish redevelopment of Sheesh Mahal park by Dec 2020

cities

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday told all stakeholders to finish redevelopment work at Sheesh Mahal district park in Shalimar Bagh by December 2020.

Baijal directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to carry out harmonised greening of the area, development of water bodies and restoration of the heritage structure.

A committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of principal commissioner (horticulture), with representatives from the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Public Works Department (PWD), police and members of the local community.

Sheesh Mahal is a 17th-century palace that was commissioned by Shah Jahan’s wife, Akbarabadi Begum. The surrounding garden consisted of fruit orchards and was one of the favourite spots of emperor Shah Jahan. Over time, several colonial era structures were added to the monument’s precincts.

Currently, the monument is in a dilapidated condition. The L-G stressed upon the need for better amenities for visitors in the park, a boundary wall, parking space and solar lighting to make the park a community resource for the local residents. He also directed the DDA to engage ex-army men as security personnel.

“It’s a very good thing that restoring this space is being looked at in a holistic way. Often, in such cases agencies work in isolation. The ASI and the DDA own different parts of the park so it will be great if they can work together,” said historian Swapna Liddle who represented INTACH at the meeting.

