Labourer commits suicide by hanging himself from tree in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: May 29, 2020 02:24 IST

A labourer ended his life by hanging himself from a tree at a vacant plot in Haibowal on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Sub-inspector Mohan Lal, station house officer (SHO) at Haibowal police station, said the man was living at his in-laws’ house with his wife.

Police said he had a strained relationship with his wife and they indulged in a spat on Wednesday, after which he left the house.

The next morning, his in-laws found him hanging from a tree on a vacant plot near their house and informed the police.

Lal said police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code after his wife gave her statement. The body was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination.