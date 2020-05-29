e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Labourer commits suicide by hanging himself from tree in Ludhiana

Labourer commits suicide by hanging himself from tree in Ludhiana

Had left the house after a spat with his wife on Wednesday night

cities Updated: May 29, 2020 02:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A labourer ended his life by hanging himself from a tree at a vacant plot in Haibowal on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Sub-inspector Mohan Lal, station house officer (SHO) at Haibowal police station, said the man was living at his in-laws’ house with his wife.

Police said he had a strained relationship with his wife and they indulged in a spat on Wednesday, after which he left the house.

The next morning, his in-laws found him hanging from a tree on a vacant plot near their house and informed the police.

Lal said police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code after his wife gave her statement. The body was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

top news
Trump signs order targeting social media giants’ legal protections
Trump signs order targeting social media giants’ legal protections
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid update: Flight passengers infected; China’s plan; Karnataka blockade
Covid update: Flight passengers infected; China’s plan; Karnataka blockade
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In