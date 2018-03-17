Life sentence to Jagtar Singh Tara sorrowful for Sikhs: SGPC

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has called the life sentence to Jagtar Singh Tara, who was on Friday held guilty of assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995, unfortunate and sorrowful for Sikhs. SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh said, “Tara, along with his aides, did not assassinate the CM due to any personal grudge or enmity. They got emotional for a reason that everybody knows. He should not have been treated this way by the Indian justice system.”

“This punishment is sorrowful for Sikhs, as those who killed them in Delhi and other parts of the country in 1984, are still enjoying freedom. There has been no hearing of Sikhs seeking justice, for decades. This makes them realise that they are citizens of second class in India,” he added.

Terming Tara as the hero of Sikh struggle, Dal Khalsa president Harpal Singh Cheema said, “Such sentences won’t deter Sikh activists from fighting for their cause.”

Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma said, “The army attack on Golden Temple, the Sikh massacre and human rights violation by security forces had forced many Sikhs to pick up weapons. Tara had reason to assassinate the then CM. The sentence is unfair, he should be released.”

SAD (Amritsar) general secretary Jarnail Singh Sakhira said, “Tara should have been given relaxation as he is political prisoner.”