Lift-and-loot: Senior citizen robbed of ₹42K, jewellery in Gurugram

Gurugram Four unidentified men robbed cash and jewellery from a senior citizen after offering him a lift to Delhi from Rajiv Chowk on Saturday morning. Police said the victim, a resident of Sector 82, was driven around in the cab for about 30 minutes and dropped off at Iffco Chowk.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5am when Ramjas, a senior citizen, was waiting for a shared cab to Delhi at Rajiv Chowk. Police said a white car, in which four men were seated, stopped and offered him a lift to Mahipalpur.

In the police complaint, the victim stated that after driving for a few metres on the expressway, the accused men took his wallet containing cash and ATM cards. They snatched his gold chain and rings and manhandled him, the police said.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, the victim had withdrawn ₹42,000 cash from an ATM and was carrying it with him. “After driving him around for a few minutes, they let him go near Iffco Chowk and fled,” the officer said.

Police said the victim filed a police complaint in the evening. “The accused are yet to be identified. The modus operandi suggests they belong to a gang that targets commuters at Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Iffco Chowk on the highway and loot them on the pretext of offering them a lift,” the officer said.

A case was registered under sections 379 A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 22:02 IST