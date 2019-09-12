Light rain in Gurugram, temperature higher than usual

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:57 IST

Gurugram A day after Gurugram recorded a month-high temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, light rain occurred in parts of the city on Thursday, but it lasted for less than 15 minutes.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the short spell of rain brought the temperature down to 36.8 degrees Celsius. However, this was still three degrees above the normal temperature for this time of the year.

With the withdrawal of the monsoon from Haryana, Punjab and the National Capital Region (NCR) expected in a week, it is unlikely that Gurugram will receive a good spell of rainfall now, according to meteorologists. “Rainfall in parts of northwest India has reduced and it is unlikely that the region will receive heavy rainfall in the next few days. A few, short spells of light rain are likely around the NCR in the next four to five days,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist with the IMD.

The maximum temperature, however, is unlikely to reduce by a large extent. It is likely that the maximum temperature remains around 36 degrees Celsius till at least Sunday, after which it is expected to fall by a couple of degrees, experts said. The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, and is likely to be the same for the next three to four days, according to the IMD.

According to experts, no relief from humidity is expected for a week as south-easterly winds that bring moisture are blowing over the region. The relative humidity recorded at 5pm on Thursday was 68%.

Gurugram’s air quality index (AQI) wasn’t recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board on Thursday due to a technical error, officials said. The AQI on Wednesday was ‘moderate’ at 126, as per the CPCB. The AQI is expected to improve marginally on Friday as a result of the south-eastern winds, said experts.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 19:57 IST