Protest in Jharkhand’s Latehar demanding probe in murder of BJP leader

ranchi

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 11:57 IST

Hundreds of locals marched through the main market of Barwadih in Latehar district on Tuesday raising anti-police slogans and demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the murder of Jaiwardhan Singh, a BJP leader and representative of Chatra MP Sunil Kumar Singh.

The locals later gathered on the main road near the Barwadih police station and demanded an audience with the MP and MLA. Later, Barwadih sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Amarnath reached the spot and persuaded the youths to withdraw the protest.

The protest was taken back after an hour after the police assured to fulfil their demands of providing security to Jaiwardhan’s family, immediate arrest of the culprits, installation of CCTV cameras, and deployment of police force at the Chowk.

Some of the protestors also demanded action against Barwadih police station officer-in-charge Dinesh Kumar for demanding money during the lockdown.

Confirming the same, SDPO Amarnath said, “Some people have levelled bribery charges against the Barwadih OC. I have asked them to file a complaint in writing. If found true, we will recommend action in this regard.”

Meanwhile, Sunil Kumar Singh met with the Jharkhand director general of police (DGP) MV Rao on Tuesday to demand security cover for the deceased leader’s family and arrest of the culprits.

Two days after the murder, a special investigation team (SIT) held some villagers for interrogation in this connection. The team again visited the spot on Tuesday for detailed investigation. Latehar superintendent of police Prashant Anand said, “We have collected some vital forensic clues and held some persons for interrogation but it’s too early to say anything in this regard.”

Unidentified assailants had shot dead Jaiwardhan Singh at Barwadih bus stand on Sunday evening.